Coachella has officially kicked off in Indio, California, bringing with it tons of fashion festival inspiration.

Although the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is mainly about music -- as The Weeknd performed Friday night and Beyonce and Eminem are expected to hit the stage this weekend -- it's also about style.

Here's what style trends we've already spotted that you might want to try out at home:

Colorful Hair



Kylie Jenner perfectly embodied one style this year we expect to see all festival season long: bright hair. And there's no need to shock your hair by going through a multi-step dye process.

Instead, do what Jenner, 20, did and rock a cute wig. Singer Inas X also tried the look by adding colorful extensions and creating a high fishtail ponytail.

Want to try this at home?



Check out Hairdo's 16-inch color strips for just $8.50 in an assortment of colors, or VP Fashion's 18-22 inch ponytail that you can create into a variety of colors. It'll set you back $120.

Retro Sunglasses



Model Nazanin Mandi, who also just so happens to be Miguel's fiancé, rocked super cute frames at Coachella. Retro sunglasses will be all the rage this summer, whether they're colorful frames like Mandi or cat-eyed frames.

Want to buy these?



Try Australian brand, Quay, which sells cat eye sunglasses for $55, or Top Shop's rimless oval sunglasses with red frames for $30.

Ripped Jeans



Social media influencer Nyané Lebajoa flaunted this trend perfectly at Coachella, along with reality show star, Vanessa Simmons. And don't feel pressured to buy something new -- take an old pair of jeans and DIY it.

But want to pick up a new pair?



Try Fashion Nova's beach bum jeans for $37.99 or Urban Outfitters' BDG Frozen Wash Destructed Skinny Jean, which retails at $59.

Ethnic-Inspired Prints



Brazilian actor Fabio Ide tried this Coachella trend and nailed it with his printed pants. Victoria Secrets model Jasmine Tookes also tried this trend, sporting Camilla's Raise Your Glass pleated skirt, which retails at $420.

Looking for the look for less?



Try Nasty Gal's Studio Donna High-Waisted Pants, for $90, or Lulu's Kiss the Sky Navy Blue Print Midi Dress, for $60.

Fanny Packs



Nope, they haven't gone away. Fanny packs are here to stay and singer Teyana Taylor along with model Jasmine Sanders showed off the look this weekend. While Sanders chose a small black fanny pack to complement high-waisted pants, Taylor's oversized fanny pack was hard to miss. And do we spy buttons?

Want to try this?



Urban Outfitters has a quilted suede option for $49, while everyone is talking about Gucci's GG Marmont Matelassé Leather belt bag, which retails for $1,100.

