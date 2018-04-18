How to recreate royal wedding looks for less

With the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just weeks away, all eyes are speculating what dress Markle will wear on her big day.

Good Housekeeping's style director Lori Bergamotto appeared live on "Good Morning America" today to break down some of the most popular royal wedding looks in the past, and share ways to recreate them on a budget.

Here she shares how you can steal some of the popular royal looks for less.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a custom-made Victorian-inspired satin and lace gown designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director for Alexander McQueen, during her wedding to Prince William in 2011. The gown featured a nearly 9-foot train and is estimated to have cost over $400,000.

She paired it with a Cartier halo tiara she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth and wore a mid-length silk tulle veil with lace trim.

The royal steal

Bergamotto showed how you can recreate this look using a dress from H&M's new bridal collection that many believe is heavily inspired by Middleton's dress, and a tiara and veil from David's Bridal.

Dress: H&M Long Lace dress, available on their website for $299.

Tiara: David's Bridal mid-height tiara with pearls and crystals, available on their website for $149.95.

Veil: David's Bridal lace edge fingertip veil, available on their website for $149.95.

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Anne Barge wedding dress

USA Network

Markle's character on "Suits" donned an Anne Barge tulle gown with a plunging v-neck, beading and a sheer back that cost over $6,800. Markle has said that her character's style is similar to her own, as speculation mounts over what dress she will wear on her big day.

The royal steal, option 1

You can recreate this look for less than $100 by putting together a bodysuit from Asos and a skirt from Amazon, according to Bergamotto. She added that her big takeaway tip is that you can mimic a dress you love for less by thinking about it as separates, and you can also get more bang for your buck this way because you can re-wear the pieces individually.

Bodysuit: Asos Blair bodysuit, available on their website for $45.

Skirt: Amazon's Tutu Tulle skirt, available on their website for $39.

The royal steal option 2

Top: Jenny Yoo Sylvie top, available on BHLDN's website for $180.

Skirt: Jenny Yoo Louise tulle skirt, available on BHLDN's website for $220.

Princess Diana’s David and Elizabeth Emmanuel Dress

AP/PA

Diana's iconic David and Elizabeth Emmanuel dress featured a dramatic silk taffeta gown with a 25-foot train and a veil that employed 153 yards of tulle. The dress cost approximately $16,000. Bergamotto said she found a replica of Diana's dress from designer Rachel Zoe's debut bridal collection that features the same feminine, romantic vibe with a modern twist.

The royal steal

Dress: Rachel Zoe Collection Violet gown, available on Rachel Zoe's website for $695.

Tiara: David’s Bridal Regal Tier Tiara, available on their website for $149.95.

Veil: David’s Bridal Single-Tier Raw Edge 165-Inch Cathedral Veil, available on their website for $149.95.