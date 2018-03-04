Rita Moreno wears her 1962 Oscars dress 56 years later

Mar 4, 2018, 7:38 PM ET
PHOTO: Rita Moreno wears the same dress to the Oscars in 1962, pictured getting a kiss from George Chakiris, and on the red carpet in 2018, right. PlayAP, Getty Images
WATCH Rita Moreno recycles her Oscars dress from 1962

Rita Moreno didn't have to look too far for her 2018 Oscars dress: it was hanging in her closet.

The EGOT winner said during the ABC pre-show that she is wearing the same dress she wore to the ceremony in 1962, when she won the best supporting actress award for her role in "West Side Story."

She did not say who designed the gown, though she did mention that it was made in the Philippines.

PHOTO: Rita Moreno wears the same dress to the Oscars in 1962, pictured getting a kiss from George Chakiris, and on the red carpet in 2018, right. AP, Getty Images
Rita Moreno wears the same dress to the Oscars in 1962, pictured getting a kiss from George Chakiris, and on the red carpet in 2018, right.

"I did not expect to win," she said of her 1962 Oscar. "I thought Judy Garland would [for her role in 'Judgment at Nuremberg']!"

PHOTO: Rita Moreno and George Chakiris hold their Academy Awards, April 9, 1962.Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Rita Moreno and George Chakiris hold their Academy Awards, April 9, 1962.

Moreno, 86, is presenting at this year's show.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

PHOTO: Rita Moreno arrives on the red carpet for the Oscars, March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rita Moreno arrives on the red carpet for the Oscars, March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.

