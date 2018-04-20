The celebrity wellness getaway is an elusive topic.

We know stars go away to rehabilitate, lose weight, recover from the spotlight or just relax, but what actually happens inside these exclusive centers?

The Ranch, a celebrity-favorite resort in Malibu, gave ABC News a look behind its vaunted doors.

The Ranch Malibu

“We make no bones about the program being rigorous, tough and strenuous and people really want a lifestyle change and they want to learn about good habits and how to have great, energetic longevity in their lives," said Alex Glasscock, who co-founded the resort with his wife, Sue Glasscock. "It’s a self-selecting program and we’re here to help guests get through it and leave feeling a better, younger you."

The Ranch Malibu

The resort is where actress Rebel Wilson claims to have lost eight pounds over a long weekend and where stars from Brooke Shields to Mandy Moore, Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Elle MacPherson have sought refuge from the spotlight.

Even though a week's stay at the all-inclusive resort will cost you $7,800, it is not just celebrities who visit.

"The types of guests who come here include multi-tasking mothers of multi-children and the moms finally want to take time for themselves," said Glasscock. "Then we also have corporate executives that come because they need to unplug from their crazy, busy schedules ... people who are going through life-changing events ... [and] young people who are graduating from high school or college who want to learn about nutrition and good habits before they go out into the real world."

The Ranch Malibu

Set on 200 lush acres in Malibu, the resort serves a clientele that is 75 percent women and ranges in age from 18 to 41.

"People of all physical abilities come here," Glasscock noted. "People ... go on to lose 75 or 100 pounds in the next year after coming to The Ranch."

The week-long retreat is about more than just weight loss. It’s also designed to help people kick-start new habits and learn a holistic approach to life.

Here is a day in the life at The Ranch.

Early wake up

Guests are woken up at 5:30 a.m. by the sound of Tibetan chimes.

The Ranch Malibu

They participate in a stretching session followed by a breakfast from the resort's plant-based menu.

The famous hike

After breakfast, every guest at The Ranch takes off on a mandatory four-hour hike. Guests can hike at their own pace but everyone is out on the trails, according to Glasscock.

The Ranch Malibu

During the hike, guests get a snack: Exactly six organic almonds.

Once hiking time ends, guests' tired feet are treated with either an Epsom salt or ice cold foot bath.

Lunch

Guests are treated to a 1,400-calorie baseline plant-based nutritional menu each day, according to Glasscock.

The Ranch Malibu

“The food is nutritionally dense," he explained. "We’re very conscious about the aesthetic of the food, the texture, the chewability of the food because we know we’re limiting the guests to food they may not typically eat in their everyday life so we want to make sure that the food is fun."

"[The chewability] also wears you out while you’re eating it so you don’t want more," he pointed out.

Nap time

Just like the daily hike, nap time at The Ranch is mandatory.

"You don't have to go to sleep but you do have to rest," Glasscock explained.

Back to exercise

It's back to the gym after nap time at The Ranch.

In the afternoon, workouts are focused on upper body and core strength.

The Ranch Malibu

Guests then unwind with a one-hour yoga class followed by a deep-tissue, restorative massage by one of The Ranch's legendary masseuses.

Dinner and bed

Guests eat their plant-based dinner at 7 p.m. sharp, according to Glassock.

The Ranch Malibu

Guests have the option to stay up as late as they'd want, but after the day's activities, most guests are asleep by 9 p.m. at the latest, Glasscok said.

Bonus

When guests at The Ranch have down time -- of which there isn't much -- they can relax by the pool (which is also the site of workout classes), say hello to the property's famous goats, visit the organic garden or sit in one of the property's many relaxation areas.

The Ranch Malibu

In addition, a staff of 30 is on hand to service the every need of the 18 guests who stay at The Ranch at a time.