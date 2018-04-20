The celebrity wellness getaway is an elusive topic.
We know stars go away to rehabilitate, lose weight, recover from the spotlight or just relax, but what actually happens inside these exclusive centers?
The Ranch, a celebrity-favorite resort in Malibu, gave ABC News a look behind its vaunted doors.
“We make no bones about the program being rigorous, tough and strenuous and people really want a lifestyle change and they want to learn about good habits and how to have great, energetic longevity in their lives," said Alex Glasscock, who co-founded the resort with his wife, Sue Glasscock. "It’s a self-selecting program and we’re here to help guests get through it and leave feeling a better, younger you."
The resort is where actress Rebel Wilson claims to have lost eight pounds over a long weekend and where stars from Brooke Shields to Mandy Moore, Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Elle MacPherson have sought refuge from the spotlight.
OMG just finished 4 fantastic days at #TheRanch4.0 ...so challenging but very rewarding! Not to mention I lost 8 pounds from marathon hiking over the 4 days! Thanks to the amazing staff and masseuses (free daily massages are part of the program)!! Feeling great!! @theranchmalibu @fswestlake #TheRanch4.0 #theranchatliveoak
Vacay!!! ...ish. . Intense hikes in Malibu. Delicious vegan meals. Friendship. Relaxation. Exercise to sweat out the toxins. To re-energize. And then rest. I got it. Thank you @TheRanchMalibu @FSWestlake #TheRanch4.0 #TheRanchATLiveOak. . It was a 4 day retreat to reset, start a new chapter, and kick my butt. So needed... and by the way, every day my bestie @marleyshelton and I accidentally wore the same thing. That happens. Ps, don't mind the blue tape on my shins. #igotshinsplints #itsmyburden #thestruggleisreal
Even though a week's stay at the all-inclusive resort will cost you $7,800, it is not just celebrities who visit.
"The types of guests who come here include multi-tasking mothers of multi-children and the moms finally want to take time for themselves," said Glasscock. "Then we also have corporate executives that come because they need to unplug from their crazy, busy schedules ... people who are going through life-changing events ... [and] young people who are graduating from high school or college who want to learn about nutrition and good habits before they go out into the real world."
Set on 200 lush acres in Malibu, the resort serves a clientele that is 75 percent women and ranges in age from 18 to 41.
"People of all physical abilities come here," Glasscock noted. "People ... go on to lose 75 or 100 pounds in the next year after coming to The Ranch."
The week-long retreat is about more than just weight loss. It’s also designed to help people kick-start new habits and learn a holistic approach to life.
Here is a day in the life at The Ranch.
Early wake up
Guests are woken up at 5:30 a.m. by the sound of Tibetan chimes.
They participate in a stretching session followed by a breakfast from the resort's plant-based menu.
The famous hike
After breakfast, every guest at The Ranch takes off on a mandatory four-hour hike. Guests can hike at their own pace but everyone is out on the trails, according to Glasscock.
During the hike, guests get a snack: Exactly six organic almonds.
Once hiking time ends, guests' tired feet are treated with either an Epsom salt or ice cold foot bath.
Lunch
Guests are treated to a 1,400-calorie baseline plant-based nutritional menu each day, according to Glasscock.
“The food is nutritionally dense," he explained. "We’re very conscious about the aesthetic of the food, the texture, the chewability of the food because we know we’re limiting the guests to food they may not typically eat in their everyday life so we want to make sure that the food is fun."
"[The chewability] also wears you out while you’re eating it so you don’t want more," he pointed out.
Nap time
Just like the daily hike, nap time at The Ranch is mandatory.
"You don't have to go to sleep but you do have to rest," Glasscock explained.
Back to exercise
It's back to the gym after nap time at The Ranch.
In the afternoon, workouts are focused on upper body and core strength.
Guests then unwind with a one-hour yoga class followed by a deep-tissue, restorative massage by one of The Ranch's legendary masseuses.
Dinner and bed
Guests eat their plant-based dinner at 7 p.m. sharp, according to Glassock.
Guests have the option to stay up as late as they'd want, but after the day's activities, most guests are asleep by 9 p.m. at the latest, Glasscok said.
Bonus
When guests at The Ranch have down time -- of which there isn't much -- they can relax by the pool (which is also the site of workout classes), say hello to the property's famous goats, visit the organic garden or sit in one of the property's many relaxation areas.
In addition, a staff of 30 is on hand to service the every need of the 18 guests who stay at The Ranch at a time.