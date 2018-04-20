How to nail the plank and push-up to get your summer abs and arms

The plank is a simple exercise that can be done anywhere at anytime, but its benefits are countless.

Planks can not only help sculpt your waistline, they also improve your posture and give you core strength that can help prevent injuries and make other exercises more effective.

The plank is also the foundation of the push-up, which is another easy-to-do-anywhere exercise that packs a punch.

Christi Marraccini, head coach at New York City’s Tone House, an athletic-based group fitness studio, showed “GMA” how to do the perfect plank and the perfect push-up.

Watch the video above for Marraccini's tips!

Take the planking challenge! See how long you can hold a plank and tell us about it in the "We Are GMA" Facebook community.