How to nail the plank and push-up to get your summer abs and arms

Apr 20, 2018, 4:05 AM ET
PHOTO: Tone House head coach Christi Marraccin demonstrates a plank.PlayABC
The plank is a simple exercise that can be done anywhere at anytime, but its benefits are countless.

Planks can not only help sculpt your waistline, they also improve your posture and give you core strength that can help prevent injuries and make other exercises more effective.

PHOTO: Tone House head coach Christi Marraccin demonstrates a plank.ABC
Tone House head coach Christi Marraccin demonstrates a plank.

The plank is also the foundation of the push-up, which is another easy-to-do-anywhere exercise that packs a punch.

PHOTO: Tone House head coach Christi Marraccin demonstrates a push-up.ABC
Tone House head coach Christi Marraccin demonstrates a push-up.

Christi Marraccini, head coach at New York City’s Tone House, an athletic-based group fitness studio, showed “GMA” how to do the perfect plank and the perfect push-up.

PHOTO: Tone House head coach Christi Marraccini is pictured here.ABC
Tone House head coach Christi Marraccini is pictured here.

