Brie Larson has taken on a big role as the first woman to solo-lead a Marvel action movie, and she’s not getting into superhero shape the easy way.

Larson, 28, has been giving fans a glimpse of the hard work it takes to star in “Captain Marvel” through Instagram videos that document her no-frills workouts.

The soon-to-be action star is focusing on getting stronger, showing off in videos the insane amounts of weight she’s lifting and pull-ups she’s killing.

Larson said she has been training for the role for the past nine months.

“GMA” went to Tone House, a New York City-based fitness studio where the trainers look like actual superheroes, to see what it takes to get in action star shape.

Christi Marraccini, Tone House head coach, shared superhero-inspired workout moves you can try on your own.

1. Weighted pushup

Complete a pushup with a weighted plate on your back.

To make the exercise harder, place the plate on your lower back and tuck your elbows in close to your torso.

To make the exercise less challenging, place the plate on your upper back and place your hands and feet wider apart.

2. Weighted sled

For an extra challenge, grab a partner to sit on the sled while you push it, keeping your core engaged and your lower back nice and flat.

3. Burpee drop-down jump overs

Grab a partner for this move.

While partner one holds a plank, partner two completes a burpee -- dropping the chest down to the floor -- jumps with knees high above partner one and lands softly on the other side, then repeats.

4. Pull-up

"You're literally pulling your body weight so you have to dig deep to pull your chin above the bar, while keeping your core tight to stabilize the rest of the body," Marraccini explained.

Resistance training can make you stronger, faster and more explosive and agile, according to Marraccini.

Use a harness to complete bear crawls, which are a total body move focusing on core stability, lower body power and upper body strength.

6. Partner pistol squat

"Every superhero needs a sidekick, so grab a friend and try this pistol squat variation," Marraccini said.

Squat all the way down -- with one foot planted and the other foot off the ground -- until your form starts to break, holding your partner’s hand for a little extra support.

Watch the video above to see Tone House's superhero trainers in action!