Transcript for 2017 CMAs pay tribute to victims of recent tragedies

Can we talk about that big night last night? Were you watching? I know we both were watching. From the beginning to the end. It's just always such a special night. We're talking about the cma awards. That's country's biggest night and the biggest stars. They did not shy away from the headlines taking on more than just music paying a special beautiful tribute to recent -- to the victims of recent tragedies including, yes, the Las Vegas massacre that happened during a country music festival. Lara is still there in Nashville. I have chills just reliving it again. Powerful moment there, good morning, Lara. Every moment, robin. It was country music's biggest night as you said, the stars were out in force here in Nashville and not just to celebrate but to also honor and remember. Brad paisley and Carrie Underwood bringing just the right tone in their tenth outing as hosts for a cmas that was about so much more than just the music. ??? Hold my hand ??? Reporter: From the star-studded opening number. ??? Hold my hand ??? ??? calling for you ??? Reporter: To the moving tribute honoring those killed at the country music festival in Las Vegas. ??? He who are weary come home ??? Reporter: The 51st annual country music awards was packed with emotion. This has been a year marked by tragedy. This year's show is dedicateds to all those we've lost and to all of those who are till healing. The feeling today given everything that the country music community as gone through of late. It feels regular. Can I say that because in our country music community this is what we do. If we have tragedy, the light shines through and just proud of these guys. Reporter: While there were many somber moments. The cma has given us some guidelines with specific topics to avoid. Reporter: Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad paisley didn't shy away from the laughter or the politics. In in their tenth year hosting country music's biggest night ??? it's fun to watch for sure till little rocket man starts a nuclear war ??? ??? and then maybe next time he'll think before he tweets ??? ??? Reporter: Keith urban taking center stage with his new single "Female" afc it was written to response to mounting allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. An inspiration, urban said he wasn't aware of when he recorded the song. ??? Female ??? When I heard the song I knew nothing about its back story and I don't think that is needed for the song. I think there is -- the song for me was far more celebratory than anything else so that's what moved me. ??? Reporter: But the cmas was also a celebration with showstopping performances. ??? Where did they all go ??? Reporter: Crossovers. ??? I wish I could go ??? ??? back to playing -- Reporter: And big winners. Garth brooks. Reporter: And taking home the biggest award of the night, Garth brooks, the entertainer of the year nailing the sentiment of the night. I love you, guys. We're a family. Reporter: Garth called it Christmas for country music. It really was and, guys, check this moment out from backstage. We showed the band little big town and the video Taylor Swift had posted hearing she had won song of the year for writing "Better man." Total shock. She had to miss the ceremony but don't worry, Taylor, little big town celebrated for you. Back to you. Nobody does that like her. Right to ginger. Cold cities brought to you by

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.