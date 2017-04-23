Transcript for ABC News poll shows 67 percent of Americans think the Democratic Party is out of touch

sure. We'll talk about that with George Stephanopoulos. Good morning. Let's talk about the central dynamic of the poll. Donald Trump doesn't fare superwell. The people who voted for him, the ratings are stratospheric. How do you explain that? All through the campaign from the primaries straight there the general election, he had a core of supporters who stuck by him no matter what. About 40%, 45% of the country. It was enough to win the election even though he lost the popular vote. The big question is, sit enough to govern effectively. Can you get legislation through the congress when only your core supporters are standing by you. Will they continue to stand behind him as he drifts away from the kind of populism we saw in the campaign. And if the economy goes south. He's being held up by the fact that most people think the economy is doing better than before. 60% say the democratic party is out of touch with the concerns of America. That's more than they say about Republicans and trump just 62%. And the fact that if you go back and rerun the election today, it shows Donald Trump would beat Hillary Clinton in the popular vote. Sthat a big red flashing light for Democrats right there. Very dispirited party right now. Americans don't believe the Democrats do any better on being in touch with their concerns. That's real predicament. We talked about this with Matt dowd yesterday. Somewhat your view of the this 100-day land mark. On the one hand, he's calling it ridiculous. And saying he's doing better in the first 90 days than ever. On the one hand, it doesn't predict necessarily how things are going to turn out. I was part of an administration that had big stumbles as well. I think the point David Wright made is important. This is traditionally the honeymoon period. The time when the presidents have the most goodwill from the public and tomd trump is starting in a pretty big hole. He certainly is. This new poll, Washington not the big winner. George, thank you for joining us. You have a big show coming up. He'll dig into the new poll on trump's first 10 days. He'll go one on one with Jeff sessions. His first Sunday morning interview as attorney general. All coming up on "This week." We move on to the did you

