Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen back on the stand for cross-examination

Cohen admits he stole from Trump through his reimbursement

Michael Cohen admitted that he stole $30,000 from the Trump Organization when, as part of his reimbursement for the Stormy Daniels reimbursement, he requested $50,000 for a reimbursement for IT services, when Cohen had actually paid $20,000 for the services.

"You stole from the Trump Organization, correct?" defense attorney Todd Blanche asked.

"Yes, sir," Cohen said.

Blanche hammered Cohen, asking if he ever repaid the Trump Organization or "Did you ever have to plead guilty to larceny?"

"No sir," Cohen said.

At the defense table, Trump shook his head and pursed his lips.

Cohen remained calm during this questioning when Blanche raised voiced, almost shouting at Cohen.