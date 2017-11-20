American hostage mom speaks out about years in Taliban captivity More In their first television interview, American mother Caitlan Coleman Boyle and Canadian father Joshua Boyle describe how they kept their family together even as they and their children endured brutal treatment by their captors. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for American hostage mom speaks out about years in Taliban captivity This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Freed from Taliban, American hostage mom describes brutal treatment by captors

Now Playing: American hostage mom speaks out about years in Taliban captivity

Now Playing: US service members restricted to base, alcohol prohibited after deadly crash in Okinawa

Now Playing: Rescue operation underway for missing submarine

Now Playing: Navy and Air Force join the search for an Argentine submarine

Now Playing: Alabama pastors rally in opposition to Roy Moore

Now Playing: Signals from missing Argentine sub give hope for rescue effort

Now Playing: Search continues for missing Argentine submarine with 44 crew members onboard

Now Playing: Ongoing search for missing Argentinian submarine

Now Playing: Search for missing Argentine submarine with 44 crew members onboard

Now Playing: Zimbabwe president appears in public first time since apparent military coup

Now Playing: 150,000 malnourished children in Yemen could die if left untreated, according to the UN

Now Playing: Rare white moose spotted in Sweden

Now Playing: 'Harry Potter' cosplay takes over the streets of London

Now Playing: More French women are reporting incidents of sexual misconduct

Now Playing: Australian police discover $186 million of cocaine

Now Playing: What's devastating the elephant population in Africa?

Now Playing: President Trump a hit among residents in Chinese neighborhood

Now Playing: UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China, thank Trump

Now Playing: Deep freeze, storms at start of Thanksgiving travel week Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51271522,"title":"American hostage mom speaks out about years in Taliban captivity","duration":"3:00","description":"In their first television interview, American mother Caitlan Coleman Boyle and Canadian father Joshua Boyle describe how they kept their family together even as they and their children endured brutal treatment by their captors.","url":"/GMA/video/american-hostage-mom-speaks-years-taliban-captivity-51271522","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}