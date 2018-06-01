Transcript for Arson investigators look into fire that destroyed home of Roy Moore accuser

To the fire that destroyed a home of a who a whom who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. Tina Johnson is wondering if there is a connection of coming forward with claims and Ron is here. She says her life was returning to Normal and this fire that demolished her home and authorities say it was not an accident. This morning, the investigation into who may have burned down the gadsden Alabama home of one of the women who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. We have the clothes on our back. Reporter: Gina Johnson's fire caught fire Wednesday. Investigators are speaking to a person of interest but they say they do not believe this was any sort of payback and is not kicked to Roy Moore or any of his followers. Johnson says she isn't so sure. It's too coincidental to me but whatever they say I'll go with but right now I'm so devastated that I can't -- I'm devastated. Reporter: Johnson spoke out during the senate race Moore ran and lost as the Republican nominee. Claiming that Moore groped her back in 1991 when she was 28 years old. He just grabbed me from behind. On my buttocks and he just squeezed it really hard and I remember thinking I was so ashamed. Reporter: Officials say no one was injured in the fire at Johnson's home. Neighbors did report seeing a drunk man walking around the house before the blaze broke out. Things were getting back to Normal. We were getting back to life being good and this happened and this has just been devastating. Reporter: Johnson and her husband were at work at the time that that fire broke out and apparently in the back of their home their son was at school. The family says they lost everything. Everything in that blaze. Whatever the cause you really do have to feel for them. This is devastating. Our heart goes out to them.

