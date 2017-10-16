Transcript for Bannon declares 'war' against GOP establishment

well. To the white house and Cecilia Vega and, Cecilia, the president has that lunch with Mitch Mcconnell today but over the weekend, his former strategist Steve Bannon taking on the senate candidates who support Mitch Mcconnell. Let's watch. My war -- this is our war. And right now it's a season of war against a GOP establishment. He got real cognitive distance. Meeting with Mitch Mcconnell and Steve Bannon saying he'll run primaries against anyone who supports Mitch Mcconnell. Hard to know what Mitch Mcconnell will think as he goes to lunch. It was a gathering of social conservatives. This is Steve Bannon basically making good on his promise to wage war on the GOP establishment. He says nobody can run and hide and you heard him. He is naming names. Mentioned Mitch Mcconnell and Republican donors are running away from him and mentioned Tennessee senator Bob corker in light of that very public feud. Bannon is threatening Republicans who don't come out to condemn what corker said with running Republican primary challengers against them. The big question right now is is this a former chief strategist for this white house just basically talking on his own or is this Steve Bannon speaking for president trump. That's the big question. We know he has encouraging phone calls from the president and you got the signature of state Rex tillerson out over the weekend supporting that Iran decision by the president that he opposed in private and trying to tamp down rumors about whether or not he called the president a moron. Reporter: Yeah, that was the big headline here in Washington last week and days leading up to it but tillerson is not outright denying this, in fact, he's Elie dodging the question. He's calling this petty Washington stuff. But he was asked repeatedly did you say this, did you say this. 'Not answering that despite denials from his spokeswoman over at the state department. The president says that he's got a great relationship with his secretary of state but the president also said he wishes he was tougher on North Korea so there's some distance there. There certainly is. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.