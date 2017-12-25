Transcript for Basketball stars give back this Christmas with NBA Cares program

From the theatre to basketball, if you're a big basketball fan, get excited. The NBA has not one but five marquee matchups today. Michael, Christmas for the NBA means a lot more than what's happening on the court, we understand. Absolutely. These guys are great on the court and great off the court too. Some of the biggest stars are also making a huge difference, spreading cheer with the NBA cares program. T.J. Holmes has the story. Reporter: On the court 6'4", 210 pound point guard John wall is a force to be reckoned with. For three, John wall! Reporter: But when he's not balling, he's giving back to the D.C. Community, mentoring and experiencing families in need through his John wall family foundation and NBA cares. My mom instilled in me you can be known as great basketball player but be known as a great person. Reporter: Wall hosted a private advanced screening of jumanji, welcome to the jungle, for 200 underprivileged kids with help and a special message. Taking some kids to see Ju man ji. It was easy to place that call, was it not? Yeah. I'm grateful to Kevin hart. I wanted to show these guys the movie before the holidays and get them tickets to a game and for them to bless me with a private screening. Reporter: But that wasn't the only holiday trick up this wizard's sleeve. Wall had one more surprise for one special family. Harrison, where you at? Reporter: The family fell on hard times. Mom is battling cancer. Dad lost his job. Inspired by their story, wall gifted them $1,000 worth of groceries, tickets to a wizards game and paid tuition for the twins' private school. Momnd dad, that's one less thing y'all have to worry about. Thank you so much for your generosity and your kind spirit. Just having a bad year this year and I really appreciate it. What stood out to you about this family? I lost my dad at the age of nine from cancer so I know how it is to deal with a parent that's battling and to hear their mom is going through that I wanted to help. Reporter: At that wizards game, the fields had a field day watching on as the wizards beat the clippers. For "Good morning America," T.J. Holmes, ABC news, Washington. And he will go to the line! Nothing like a little basketball. Don't forget to watch the games. Knicks are taking on the 76ers on ESPN and a triple header kicks off 7:00 P.M. On Adrienne Bankert ABC with the Cavs and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.