Transcript for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up for new TV show

good morning to you. Hollywood's favorite Boston boys reteaming for a new television show called "City on a hill" of course, set in their beloved hometown talking about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. They will be behind the cameras on this one though serving as executive producers on the series that was created by Ben. The story follows an African-American district attorney from look Lynn who comes to Boston to clean up corruption and racism with the help of an FBI veteran during the time period known in history as the Boston miracle. Showtime has ordered the pilot. Congratulations, guys. Wow. The gentleman who is directing it said that he could not put the script down. So very excited to see that. Congrat, guys. Also in "Pop news" this morning, welcome back to the legendary Carol Burnett. She's coming back to TV, everybody. So excited to hear that. Gave us the exclusive. You did. Carol getting in touch with her inner child starring in an unscripted comedy called "A little help with Carol Burnett" for Netflix. I mean there's so much TV to watch. I'll never see you again. It'll feature a panel of children who ask who Carol asks for advice on real world issues. She asks them. He does and they're very funny kids. They're casted between 4 and years old. So precocious. She's obviously a comedic genius. Half hour show premieres next year again on Netflix. And then also in "Pop news" this morning, Jeff bezos, the CEO of Amazon and, oh, one of the richestin the world. Either one or two. He goes back and forth with -- Bill Gates. Has a secret to success and let's just say it's a little cheesy. Turns out bezos won't hold or attend a meeting where two pizza cannot feed the entire group. It is all about productivity, not about his penchant for pizza. It is about revealing -- he reveries that he limits the amount of people who can attend to ensure that the gathering is efficient and orderly. Two pizza rule. Two pizzas. The big cheese, bezos, he will only attend conferences with investors once a year and only for six hours. That is it. It's another way he slices out N nonessential meetings. Interesting. Very creative way. We talk all the time about being efficient. You heard it from the top. Throw in some pizzas. Throw in some pups. Get over here, amber and get over here, Lisa. Thank you. My little baby. This is my youngest. Hi, amber. Hey, amber. Hi, Lukas. A special delivery. See you later. So today is August 1st but around here we're calling it dogust 1st. It has been -- yeah. This is the official birthday for all rescue dogs and, robin, I know, George you know because we all have rescues. When you guys adopt -- Where is my other mommy? Come back here. Come back, amber. Me too. Did somebody give Lucy a sedative? Oh, you know Lucy is always like that. She's like a small polar bear. So you know when you adopt a dog, George, you don't know when your dog was born, you don't know a lot about who they were so rescue agencies like our friends at north shore animal league of America make sure every rescue dog's life is celebrated on this day, dogust 1st. Something for all of you to do to honor our rescue pets and we have adorable rescues in the studio all over the studio waiting to celebrate their birthdays with you. Okay. Ok. All of those dogs you see are available. Whoa. He's going insane. I have never seen him more active. Lucy is still sleeping. So she's staring at me too. If you happen to be in New York, north shore animal league America is holding an adoption event. Columbus circle, first 20 dogs are totally free. We have a doggie birthday cake, dogust 1st. And -- I love that. He's cute. Just to give equal time to all the gorgeous kitties out there in the world and cat lovers, we want you to know that the universal birthday for all rescue cats is catober 9th because cats have nine lives. Consider rescuing and happy birthday to all rescues. You're going to take Lukas back? We'll talk more about -- Just go around the block. Who his favorite is? Can you tell. Thanks for that. But -- hey, Lucy, hey. She seems to be awake. But barely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.