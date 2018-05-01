The best $10 drugstore winter skincare finds

More
Dr. Whitney Bowe takes a look at the best drugstore solutions for dry skin, lips and eyes all under $10.
3:13 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The best $10 drugstore winter skincare finds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52149597,"title":"The best $10 drugstore winter skincare finds","duration":"3:13","description":"Dr. Whitney Bowe takes a look at the best drugstore solutions for dry skin, lips and eyes all under $10. ","url":"/GMA/video/best-10-drugstore-winter-skincare-finds-52149597","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.