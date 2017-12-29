Transcript for Beyonce, Blue Ivy featured in new Jay-Z music video

this final Friday of 2017. Adrienne, we're counting on you to warm us up with "Pop news." Let's get things sizzling. We begin with Beyonce slaying it in her husband's video "Family feud." ??? all right, the rapper just released a teaser for it. Jay-Z with blue ivy and Beyonce looking fierce and Jay-Z's memorable rap, a man that doesn't take care of his family can't be rich. Nobody wins. I love that. The entire video released today at exactly 4:44 P.M. Eastern time. I love that message. I wish I could rap a little but I don't know all the words to that. Really put it all out there. Yes, they are. It is a family affair. Drew barrymore gracing the cover of this upcoming in "Instyle" magazine. They asked her to duplicate old photos of her recreating looks. There is a young drew barrymore at a Beverly Hilton mother/daughter fashion show wearing one of her favorite t-shirts and hanging out with Mr. T. Making the kind of faces only a kid makes. 42 years old, drew barrymore. This double vision issue of "Instyle" hits newstands next Friday. Out there for awhile. She is a vet and one of the nicest people as well. Testimony Meghan Markle is the future princess everyone is talking about. Well technically she is a duchess, I get it. But we can't get enough of her. Did you know everyone's favorite royal-to-be was in the running to be the next bond girl. Yeah. I'm not surprised. As in James bond. She looks like a bond girl. "The mirror" is reporting she was one of five actresses to star along side Daniel Craig but all bets were often saying she was unattainable when the news broke. Everything worked out for her. She'll be all right. She will be just fine. Yes. The struggle is not real.

