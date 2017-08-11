Transcript for Catching up with Kelsea Ballerini live on 'GMA'

We are looking forward to the cma awards and later tonight, we don't have to wait long to see kelsea Ballerini in action with Lara back in Nashville. Lara. Robin, we are having such a great morning. What a crowd. Thank you, guys. So fun. The one, the only kelsea nominated tonight for vocalist of the year an earlier in the week I don't know if you know this she got a huge award, I'll brag on you. The vanguard award for writing. For her writing which is a huge honor. As a writer. Songwriter which was super special. Like you guys know. My favorite part of what I do. So really awesome. You did it so well. Asking, what are you so unapologetically about? I was saying when I had this song title I thought it would be a big sassy girl song but it ended up being a love song so unapologetically means leading with your heart. Beautiful. I'm guessing it's written about a certain someone you might be marrying. Yeah. Love that. So to go from getting the vanguard award to now being nominated for vocalist of the year do you try to -- how are you approaching tonight? I get to sing with Reba tonight. I mean, that's the award. That is the award so I'm so

