Congresswoman speaks out about alleged sexual harassment in Congress More Jackie Speier launched #metoocongress, urging lawmakers and staffers to speak out on sexual harassment and assault. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Congresswoman speaks out about alleged sexual harassment in Congress This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Millions react to #MeToo movement on social media

Now Playing: Simon Cowell hospitalized after reportedly fainting and falling down stairs

Now Playing: Grand jury reportedly approves first criminal charges in Russia investigation

Now Playing: Congresswoman speaks out about alleged sexual harassment in Congress

Now Playing: New details on ambush of U.S. service members in Niger

Now Playing: Oklahoma City Thunder's midflight scare

Now Playing: Houston Astros player under fire for apparent racist gesture

Now Playing: New charges in Penn State fraternity death

Now Playing: 10-year-old boy who allegedly stole car is charged with a felony

Now Playing: New guidelines to help prevent peanut allergies

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Croissant crisis' looms in France

Now Playing: How to do a festive, full-body pumpkin workout

Now Playing: Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams make sexual abuse claims

Now Playing: 10-year-old takes police on high-speed chase

Now Playing: Boaters rescued after nearly 5 months lost at sea

Now Playing: Flight forced to make emergency landing: 'We lost an engine'

Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate last-minute Halloween party

Now Playing: Shark Mark Cuban, Spanx CEO share best ways to succeed in business

Now Playing: Self-help author Lewis Howes shares his 3 tips for achieving 'greatness'

Now Playing: Teen wears a different Halloween costume every day in October Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50781344,"title":"Congresswoman speaks out about alleged sexual harassment in Congress","duration":"3:20","description":"Jackie Speier launched #metoocongress, urging lawmakers and staffers to speak out on sexual harassment and assault.","url":"/GMA/video/congresswoman-speaks-alleged-sexual-harassment-congress-50781344","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}