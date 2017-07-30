Doctor takes break from having own baby to help other expectant mother

Dr. Amanda Hess was at the hospital to have her own labor induced but got out of her bed to help deliver another patient's baby.
2:13 | 07/30/17

Transcript for Doctor takes break from having own baby to help other expectant mother

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

