Transcript for 'DWTS' stars Sasha Pieterse, Gleb Savchenko speak out

season for Jordan fisher's foxtrot. Unfortunately one couple was sent home but we are glad to welco welcome Sasha pieterse and gleb savchenko. Thanks for coming in this morning. So hard to see. You have been doing so well, the top three last week. I know. I'm so bummed. I really am. Uncontrollably bummed but I'm honestly so thankful for the opportunity and grateful. Not only to have an amazing friend out of this, but also just to be able to share my story with everyone. And talk about that a little it. You did share your story. The weight gain with your polycystic ovary syndrome and you definitely helped people with that. I'm glad and, you know, the reason I did it was because I was like if I could help one person that would be amazing, so the feedback has been awesome. People have been sharing their stories and just support in general was awesome and it's not taboo anymore. That was my whole point to get people talking about it. But U.S. So much more than that. It's been amazing to feel like myself again and have that recovery and to have people supporting me is honestly, you know, more than I can ask for. You've had gleb's support the whole way. She needs another favor now. You're going to choreograph the first dance. Oh, yeah, totally. A mixture of different styles. Consolation. We have a very special message from your fiance. Let's take a look. Oh, no. Hi, Sasha. Obviously I love you so much. I am devastated for you. I know how much this show and dancing with everyone meant to you. But we are all so proud. Hudson Sheaffer. So now do you have to teach him to dance? Yeah. I'm kidding. He's amazing. I'll teach him. You'll take care of it. Yeah. Give us your pro hand capping. Is Jordan fisher going all the way. Well, obviously he is incredible. My pick is frank and witney. He's been a real surprise. He's amazing and every week he's improving and I feel like they might go all the way and get that mirror ball. We'll see. Thank you guys for coming in today. Thanks for a great run. Don't miss "Guest judge." "Dancing with the stars" next week:00 on ABC. Now back to ginger in Austin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.