Firefighter catches baby dropped from window of burning building

A Georgia firefighter is being hailed a hero after saving the child from the blaze.
0:33 | 04/21/17

Comments
Dramatic scene to show you outside Atlanta look at as a firefighter catch she a baby that was thrown. From may second floor window during this fire that dad was at the window had no other choice because smoke was filling the room. This morning however both father and Stein. ROK you don't see that every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

