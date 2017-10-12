Transcript for Firefighters struggle to tame Southern California wildfires

Home owners are returning to neighborhoods, or what aeps left of them. California's governor saying this could be the new Normal. Areas deal with another problem. Air quality. Marci Gonzalez is in Ventura county with more. Good morning. Reporter: Guys, good morning. The big priority is protecting lives and preventing more destructi destruction. Home after home, kneely leveled. We keep seeing charred holiday decorations. Science of how the timing of these fires make the devastation that much worse. And right now, flames are moving closer to even more homes. This morning,fires in California working tirelessly to keep hold on the progress made. Firefighters are take advantages of fwlaex the wind. Reporter: 4 of the 6 wildfireser now more than 75% contained. The main focus on the massive Thomas fire that grew overnight. 155,000 acres now scorched. That's more than the size of Chicago. It is only 15% contained. Right now, fifrs are intentionally burning some of the dry brush to try to control the wildfire's direction before it reaches the active power lines. New evacuations ordered satisfy. Others were lifted. Teresa returning to where the home she livid in for more than four decades once stood. Nothing left of the room that my dad built by hand. Reporter: 15,000 other homes remain at risk. Some of the evacuated residents allowed to briefly return to grab belongings. We're very, very lucky. The house is still standing. A lot of neighbors around us are not. Reporter: Smoke lingering in the area. Bringing air quality to hazard douse levels. Sit a horror. And it's a horror we want to minimize. We can't minimize it. We want to recover from it as quickly as possible. Reporter: And more evacuations were just ordered this morning. With concerns these flames could keep spreading. Because, as you may be able to see and hear, the winds are picking up. Expected to gust to 50 miles an hour today. Tom and Paula? The winds picking up not good news. Marci, thank you.

