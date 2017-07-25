Are there great white sharks in New York City?

More
Shark expert Craig O'Connell discusses if there are potential dangers involving great white sharks for people swimming in the New York City area.
3:22 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Are there great white sharks in New York City?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48827527,"title":"Are there great white sharks in New York City? ","duration":"3:22","description":"Shark expert Craig O'Connell discusses if there are potential dangers involving great white sharks for people swimming in the New York City area. ","url":"/GMA/video/great-white-sharks-york-city-48827527","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.