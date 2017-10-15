Transcript for Harvey Weinstein expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

More fallout for Harvey Weinstein. As the moeshl pigs chur academy holds an emergency meeting to remove him. The people voted overwhelmingly to boot Weinstein immediately. This is the only second time it's happened in the 90-year history of the organization. Reporter: Harvey Weinstein was once one of the most pow eful people in Hollywood. Now, he's the second person ever to be voted out of the academy. He's out. Ousting from the prestigious oscars club. Being expelled from the academy is pretty much the final indignity for Weinstein. Reporter: The 54-member board of governors that includes names like Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Laura Dern, deciding Saturday at an emergency meeting to expel Weinstein. Writing they hope to send a message that the era of willful ignorance of sexually predatory behave quor in our industry is over. There's no way in hell Harvey Weinstein is being invited to the Oscar this is year or any year in the future. Reporter: The decision extraordinary. Even names like Roman Polansky. Mel Gibson who was criticized after an anti-semitic drunk rant to police. And Bill Cosby, who denied allegations of drugging women and sexual misconduct, all three were allowed to remain members. Only one person was ever kicked out. God father Carmen caritti. I don't want this to and swept under the carpet. It doesn't feel good. We're better than that. Reporter: Weinstein in a statement to "The new Yorker" denying any allegations of on nonconsentual sex. We all Mick mistakes. Reporter: Weinstein's little brother and co-founder of the company speaking out, calling him a predator. Going on to the say I want him to get the justice that he deserves. The producer's guild of America issing look at his status. They're set to meet tomorrow. The British academy of film and television arts has already suspended. So carmooin ca rirks tti, the god father actor, was kicked out for sharing screeners. Seems to be a bit of a double standard. A little. I imagine this discussion will continue. I imagine so. Let's get a look at the

