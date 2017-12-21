Transcript for Health alert issued amid widespread flu activity

there are new concerns now about the flu. The CDC has issued a health alert, 12 states are now facing widespread flu activity and our Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here with more on this. I am listening. These are the new numbers. You saw the map of confirmed cases. There is also widespread flu-like activity so this represents unconfirmed cases. We do expect this to go up and global numbers of flu estimates, higher than previously thought. Well over half a million estimated flu deaths in the world every single year representing a significant public health issue. A very serious issue and a lot of people, as you know, are traveling this week for Christmas holiday so getting on planes. I always feel like I get sick on planes. What can people do? Here's really important information. The flu virus is known to be airborne and can spread from three to six feet from a person sick, not just from coughing and sneezing but breathing and talking so if you are sick and it is possible, stay home. Hand hygiene is very important. Coughing and sneading into your arm. Those masks you see, controversial whether they help reduce transmission. Basically just washing your hands. Good hygiene and holding your breath. If it's possible to stay home, stay home. I can't make a house call to everyone. Even though the vaccine thought to be only 10% effective, 10% is better than nothing. Thank you very much. Coming up next here, a very royal Christmas.

