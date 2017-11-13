High school football team helped by strangers after Harvey

More
Football players at Houston's C.E. King High School received new uniforms and hundreds of donations after their school was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
1:35 | 11/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school football team helped by strangers after Harvey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51109160,"title":"High school football team helped by strangers after Harvey","duration":"1:35","description":"Football players at Houston's C.E. King High School received new uniforms and hundreds of donations after their school was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.","url":"/GMA/video/high-school-football-team-helped-strangers-harvey-51109160","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.