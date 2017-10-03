Transcript for Illicit-photo scandal more widespread throughout military: report

More fallout from that nude photo scandal that rocked the Marine Corps. A new report says more photos have been shared on more sites spanning every military branch and Dan Harris has the details. Good morning, that's right. What started as a revelation about Marines sharing illicit photos without concept has metastasized across the armed forces. This morning shocking new allegations of military service members sharing illicit photos of their female colleagues and not just in the Marine Corps. A business insider report alleges hundreds of nude note tos from every military branch were posted to a pornographic image sharing website called anon-ib. On a message board dedicated to military personnel. The photos allegedly dating back to 2016. Users asking for nude photos of specific female service members identifying some by name or where they were stationed. The Pentagon is already investigating allegations of Marines sharing nude photos of female service members through a private Facebook group called Marines united. Kally Wayne a former marine recently speaking out accusing her marine ex-boyfriend of sharing a private tape they made that was linked to the Facebook group. I felt like my privacy had been taken away from me. Reporter: Wayne was removed from the Marines in 2016 for unrelated misconduct. Overnight a spokesperson for the Marines saying we are not able to confirm that Marines are participating in the site anon-ib but that allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated. On Wednesday, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps Ronald green faced questions from congress about that Facebook group. Frankly, the initial statement about it didn't provide the level of outrage that I think most women would have felt was necessary. I understand how everybody wants us to come out and be outraged and we are outraged. Reporter: The office of Jackie spear alleges this kind of behavior goes well beyond the Marine Corps but that more cases come from the Marines than any other branch. And congresswoman spear is now pursuing legislation that would make it illegal to share these without consent online and overnight a go fund me page called female Marines united raised nearly $5,000 and they plan to donate it to head strong which offers free mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans. What kind of action do we expect to see. The various branches have come forward, the Marines, army, and denounced this and promise they'll investigate and all calling on alleged vics to come forward and talk about their experience. So it is not the end of this. Not at all. Thanks very much. Far from over.

