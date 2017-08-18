Transcript for Inside the Barcelona terror attack

following. Latest on terror attacks in Spain that killed at least 14 people. Injured more than a hundred. The memorial in Barcelona is growing as we speak on the air and overnight countries around the world showing solidarity with the victims. The eiffel tower going dark for a time. Our foreign correspondent James Longman is live in Barcelona with details on the latest terror attack. Good morning, again, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. A terrorist attack right in the heart of Barcelona and moments ago a massive vigil right here in the square. People gathering to pay their respects to those people who were killed or injured in that attack and we have some new video for you. This from last night in cambrils, just down the coast. The suspect was taken down by police. He was among five killed there. That's after they plowed into police cars and civilians leaving seven wounded including a police officer. Some of the suspects were carrying fake explosive belts. Up the coast in Barcelona here where I am a moment of silence just a short time ago. King Felipe in attendance honoring the 14 people killed and more than 100 wounded. A much different scene after Monday's chaos and confusion. A white van speeding down the famous la ramblas street at 50 miles an hour filled with people during the peak of Spain's tourist season. Authorities say they've made three arrests but are still looking for that driver. This is a cosmopolitan city. Victims from 34 countries around the world. Now, people at home will remember other attacks like this where vehicles were used to kill but one crucial difference here. This attack was planned. It was planned. That is the difference.

