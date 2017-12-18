Transcript for Instagram fitness star shares her workout secrets live on 'GMA'

Their first time in New York. Thank you, ginger. We have been promising everyone Monday motivation. To get you moving, you may have heard of her, Kayla itsines. She's here 0 show us our moves but first a look at how she's using the power of social media to help people around the world. She's a global fitness phenomenon taking the internet by storm creating the world's largest female fitness community. With more than 25 million social media followers she motivates women all over the globe to be stronger, healthier and more confident known for her bbg or bikini body guide and leading those through boot camp around the world she's help women transform their bodies and achieve their best self and now here live to share how you can do it too. All right, everyone please welcome Kayla itsines. Great to have you. You have a new book called "The Bickell body motivation and habits guide." Do you have one bit of advice? For sure. I think definitely planning, not just setting goals of be stronger but how we get there to turn our goals into habits. I got turned on to you a couple of years ago. If you check her out on Instagram, the trance for makes are remarkable. One transformation. Erika Weiss, this was Erika Weiss before she started using the bbg. Everybody, do you want to see Erika Weiss today. Erika, come on out. Oh, my gosh, Erika, so great to meet you. Want to say hi to Kayla itsines. You look fantastic. Thank you. I love the network. Such a tight community and it's not about getting skinny but strong and fit and you look strong and fit. What was it about Kayla itsines and the bbg that worked for you. Such a strong community and a program that you can truly do anywhere, use body weight exercises and that's -- ? We can do it in a "Gma" studio, everybody so why don't we do that. Take us that through a series of three moves. What are we going to do? Devin and Liz will help us do some of the modification that we can do for people who want to do something easier. A jump lunge so keep your feet shoulder length apart so land down with your knee at a 90-degree angle and swap and they'll do something easier. I did these last week and I couldn't walk for three days but I got 0 tell you but they tighten, they tighten, lift and tone. They're fantastic. The next one people don't like but I love are burpeesome. Place our hands on the ground. They're awful. Jump in, and this is great for your full body working your abs and -- The girls are doing a modification for the people at home. This is sort of a modified way of doing the Burpee. The next one we can do is fantastic for arms and core. Commandos. Not all of these are favorites. My signature moves from bbg. How many of these are we doing? We should do in the program 10 to 12 reps but for the sake of you, Paula. 10 to 12 burpees and 10 to 12 of these. For three rounds. So going from up, up to down, down, to down plank. Good job. Thank you, I'm dead. Kayla's new book is out tomorrow. Nice job, ladies.

