-
Now Playing: Facebook turns over 3,000 Russia-linked ads to Congress
-
Now Playing: Senator slams Twitter presentation on Russia
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Obama for Russia election interference
-
Now Playing: Investigators: Russian trolls set up fake groups to organize real activists
-
Now Playing: Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl expected to enter guilty plea at a hearing that begins this morning
-
Now Playing: Exclusive interview with the parents of American hostage Caitlan Coleman
-
Now Playing: American hostage Caitlan Coleman and her family are free after 5 years of captivity
-
Now Playing: Investigators continue to press the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend for more details
-
Now Playing: New timeline raises new questions about law enforcement response to Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas gunman appears to have scouted other targets
-
Now Playing: Democrats say General Michael Flynn committed criminal acts by concealing information
-
Now Playing: Video shows border officers seem to encourage, or at least, permit, teen to drink liquid meth
-
Now Playing: Mueller investigating Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Russian-American lobbyist present at now infamous Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Lawsuit claims Trump is using his position to market his business
-
Now Playing: Pulse attack survivors, first responders share memories on 1st anniversary of tragedy
-
Now Playing: All 3 London Bridge attackers have been identified
-
Now Playing: One of London Bridge attackers was well known to authorities, police say
-
Now Playing: London Bridge attackers may have been waiting to strike for months, officials say
-
Now Playing: Vladimir Putin mocks 'hysteria' over Russian hacking during the presidential campaign