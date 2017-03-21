Jimmy Kimmel makes bold 'Dancing With the Stars' prediction More ABC News' Sara Haines reports the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel makes bold 'Dancing With the Stars' prediction This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel makes bold 'Dancing With the Stars' prediction

Now Playing: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys recovered in Mexico

Now Playing: Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey found

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tiger Woods reflects back on his career

Now Playing: Young stars of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' on landing their first Broadway roles

Now Playing: Ben Crawford and Emma Pfaeffle on the debut of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Now Playing: F. Michael Haynie and Kathy Fitzgerald on Broadway's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Now Playing: Christian Borle talks Broadway's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Now Playing: Tiger Woods discusses his new memoir 'The 1997 Masters: My Story'

Now Playing: Julia, a 'Sesame Street' Muppet with autism, to make her TV debut

Now Playing: 'Beauty and the Beast' sets box office record for 2017

Now Playing: Chelsea Kane dishes on 'Baby Daddy' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Joe Manganiello says Sofia Vergara would never allow him to have a dating resume

Now Playing: Joe Manganiello dishes on 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Inside rehearsals before the new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Now Playing: Kim Kardashian speaks out about her traumatic Paris burglary

Now Playing: New proposed Netflix rating system sparks controversy

Now Playing: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar, wife says

Now Playing: Kim Kardashian breaks her silence

Now Playing: Lightning Round with Maksim Chmerkovskiy Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46272680,"title":"Jimmy Kimmel makes bold 'Dancing With the Stars' prediction","duration":"2:41","description":"ABC News' Sara Haines reports the buzziest stories of the day in \"GMA\" Pop News.","url":"/GMA/video/jimmy-kimmel-makes-bold-dancing-stars-prediction-46272680","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}