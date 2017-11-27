Transcript for What we know about Prince Harry's engagement

Harry and Meghan Markle's family sharing their excitement as well this morning. Prince William and Kate Middleton saying we are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together and Meghan Markle's parents have said, we are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry who shares those same qualities is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together. Let's bring in our royal contributor Victoria Murphy, also correspondent with "The daily mirror." Give us inside scoop. When did this go down? How did he ask the question? What else can you tell us? I would love to be able to tell you exactly when he popped the question but all we know at the moment is that Harry proposed in London earlier this month. These are the things that I think we will find out in just a few hours when the couple give that long awaited television interview. When they will tell us exactly how Harry proposed and we will also get to see what we really want to see which is her ring. Oh, yes, we will be looking for that for sure. Nour, we know the queen has given her blessings on this engagement. Do we know anything about the relationship between Meghan and the queen right now. We know that Meghan has met the queen. Prince Harry is very close to his grandmother. He was very keeping to make sure that Meghan met her and that they got to know each other before an announcement was made. However, the queen has made a statement today as well to say she is absolutely delighted along with prince Philip and so the whole family really is really excited and very much behind this relationship. Now, I've read that the couple bonded over her work in Rwanda and in Africa. He's been so active there as well but will she be able to continue that work and her work as an actress or no acting? Well, she will definitely be able to continue the charity work and the humanitarian work. As you say that's one thing they bonded over, one of the things that attracted Harry to Meghan was her genuine attraction to this charity work and make a difference as he does. The acting works, very difficult. It's going to be very difficult for her to be appearing on screen, acting out scripts she doesn't have control over if she's a member of the royal family. I just don't see it happening. Will she have any official duties as prince Harry's wife? Of course. Definitely. I think like Kate they will very much want toize her into official life so what we're probably seeing now and between a wedding is maybe two or three public engagements alongside prince Harry getting her used to knowing the ropes and then following a wedding they'll probably make some overseas tours together and then she will start to build up like Kate has done her own program of events and her own charities and be a working member of the royal family. And, Terry, we've been told she's been going to be known as the duchess of Sussex. That will be after the wedding. What more do we know about the actual ceremony? Reporter: The ceremony, we have yet to hear about it. But it may be out at the chapel at Windsor. One thing for sure it will bear the stamp of both these people who are very different kinds of Royals. Prince Harry has grown up in front of us and he's always carried with him in a very human way full of his foibles and humor and failings. In some ways that mood he had when his mother was killed. He's talked about it since then. That has I think enlarged his heart, enlarged his sympathy. One of the things that make him a favorite. You'll see how they shape their own royal marriage, royal wedding. Their own path forward as this generation is doing. Okay, Terry, Victoria, thanks very much.

