Transcript for Kris Jenner's TV home is for sale for $7.8M

The thumping tech know can only mean one thing. "Pop news." Get your -- okay. We gotta go. A house made famous in keeping up with the Kardashians, hey, everybody, sup for sale. The studio city California mansion is not really Kris Jenner's home. The ek peer yor is used for establishing shots. The home listed by rodeo reality has a lot to offer, including a gourmet kitchen and wine cellar. The asking price? A low low $8 million. They use exterior shots for security purposes. And they want you to pay for the house. With that pretty $8 million. Furnituremaker IKEA now katers to your four-legged family member. They show off some of the new line. Hearts melting across the nation with the video of kittens laying on new furniture. Cuddling in kitten beds. The new line has bowls, planets, collars, and cushions. The products are available online and in stores. You it almost makes you want to adopt a cat. Do the kittens come with snit. No. But I saw someone selling kittensout side of Barnes & noble. Or borrow one from Dan. Could your meanest friend. Who is your meanest friend -- Dan. Your most cruel friend be your bestie? According to science, yes. Mean friends cause you negative emotions because they think Ty would really eventually help you. The cruel to the kind way of thinking stems from a friend caring and simply wanting to push their loved one out of their comfort zone for positive results. True or false? I think that a good study. The people I value the most give me unvarnished opinions even if they hurt my feelings. Unvarnished. Honest. But maybe soften the approach so there's not the negative feeling. Filter it a little bit. Dan can handle the truth. You can't handle the truth. Let's smell the air. Getting a whiff of this. Lots of people admit they pick the wine because of catchy or cute names on the label. A study plushed in the journal of retailing consumer associates. Black was associated with dry wins. Orange, flowery. Everybody, cheers. We should send a bottle to Tom llamas. Congratulations. Tom and his wife just welcomed Tomas to the family. 8 pounds, fiver ounces. He joined mom and two big sisters. What a family. Look at them. Tom Jr. We're not drinking anything. We're raising a glass. Cheers to you, Tom.

