Transcript for Lena Dunham defends her writer from sexual assault claim

First, how actress Lena Dunham is trying to backtrack. Best known for creating the the hit show "Girls" has spoken out against Harvey Weinstein, but now facing criticism for defending one of her show's writers accused of sexual assault. Eva pilgrim is in studio with more. Reporter: Good morning. Another Hollywood powerer player facing allegations. This morning, it's the woman who for a moment defended him making headlines. Lena Dunham slammed for defending a man accused of sexual assault. Now apologizing. I think that I may be the voice of my generation. Reporter: She's been one of the most vocal in support of women coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. Until this week. Equals and passengers actress telling the wrap Friday she was attacked by Murray Miller in 2012, when she was 17. After a night of drinking. Saying, at some point, I woke up in Murray's bed make there. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray. It's not Tolly clear why the report came out now. We do know that this was something she's been thinking about for awhile. Reporter: Murray Miller worked on "King of the hill." And "American dad." He's one of the writers on Dunham's HBO show. The actress initially standing by the writer. Saying our first ING stingt to listen to every woman's story, our insider knowledge of Murray's situation makes us kft that sadly, this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year. Dunham, immediately seeing backlash online. Women like Asia Argento tweeting you wrote me an e-mail of support a few weeks ago, and now you defend a rapist? She's been very outspoken before with believing victims. Now in case that vofls her friend, she's saying we shouldn't take the victim at her word. Reporter: Dunham doing an about face. Tweeting, I naively believe I had it was important to share my perspective on my friend's situation. We regret this decision with every fiber of our being. Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and come pletly, and our rerationship to accused should not be part of the calculation makes when examining her case. I believe you is stenl. Meanwhile, Miller's attorney denies the allegations. Saying he looks forward to sharing all evidence and information with any and all authorities seeking the truth in this matter. And, an important conversation to have this morning. We said it before. We're in an important, complex moment in our culture. Thank you. Back to rob for the weather.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.