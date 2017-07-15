Transcript for Massive sinkhole swallows two homes in Florida

Turing now to another surreal scene. This one in Florida. A growing sinkhole swallowed two homes and now other homes are in jeopardy this morning. Those two momehomes you mentioned are completely gone and Victor Oquendo has the latest. Reporter: Breathtaking video capturing the moments as this home collapses into a sinkhole. It was really scary, those noises are incredible that you hear like crashing and booming, just to see like the devastation happening. It's unreal. Reporter: And another home sinking, listen to the walls cracking to the ground. The sinkhole expanding across the street to about 225 feet wide and 50 feet deep engulfing two homes outside Tampa. There's a sinkhole right next to our neighbor's house and it's literally eating the house like completely. Reporter: Nine neighborhood families evacuated. One family getting out moments before the ground gave way. It was so emotional. I started crying and everything and then but we got the dogs out and we couldn't save anything else. Reporter:amilies grabbing what they could as the Earth crumbles. Right now we're on an egg shell feeling. We're all wondering what's going to happen next. We can't control this. All I can say is keep praying. There are a lot of people that are anxious right now. Reporter: Officials kept a close watch overnight and say this sinkhole has not moved in the last 14 hours. As for those people who evacuated. They might not be able to get back in their homes until late next week. Dan, Paula. Incredible to see the Earth eat those home, and, Victor, we do want to say welcome to the ABC news family. First time joining us on "Weekend gma" so welcome to the club. Reporter: Thank you. I appreciate it.

