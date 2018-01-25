Transcript for Meryl Streep joins 2nd season of 'Big Little Lies'

Friday eve and it's great to have you back, Lara. Thank you, robin. You're like a ray of sunshine. That is your color. Bless you. You guys, not too bad yourselves. Good morning, everybody. As if the cast of "Big little lies" needed more amazing actresses it's being reported they signed on like the one, the only three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep. It will be in season two of this Emmy winning series. Streep will play the mother of Perry, the Alexander skarsgard character and early word is she comes to Monterey worried about her grandchildren and looking for answers. Ooh. Yes. Co-star Reese Witherspoon tweeted beyond thrilled to have the one, the only Meryl Streep joining the cast. Get ready for my wine, secrets and big little lies but we'll have to wait a while. It doesn't come out until 2019. Whoa. Are you serious? Seven episodes are already written in the can. It's a year. But it'll be worth the wait. It's okay, Michael. It's all right. I had no idea. Yeah. That's a long time, George. Listen, binge-watch "The crown" I the meantime. In sports ESPN reporting Serena Williams will return to tennis next month for the fed cup. Awesome. That's right. She'll join her sister Venus and coco vandeweghe competing against the Netherlands great news considering she just pulled out of the ausalian open saying she was close but not where she wanted to be tenniswise and I guess she took care of that and look for her return February 10th, and 11th in Asheville, North Carolina. Good luck, Serena. Can't wait. And then finally, one of our favorites, Tiffany haddish, getting her groupon on. The popular e-commerce marketplace recently announced 2017's breakout star is their new spokesperson and right now right here is a sneak peek at the teaser for her groupon super bowl ad. What kind of person wouldn't want to support local business? ??? I hate local business. Family owned. Even better. Shut it down. Oh. When you save in your neighborhood it feels so good. It didn't feel good for him though. That's just the teaser. That's the teaser. It turns out haddish isn't just playing a spokesperson she actually ranks in the top 1% of most frequent groupon users on their site. Got to love it. Authenticity sells a product and she is an authentic groupon lover and I am done with "Pop news."

