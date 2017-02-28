Transcript for Mick Mulvaney discusses President Trump's budget plan

Let's bring in the man in charge of president trump's budget, Mick Mulvaney. Mr. Mulvaney, thank you for joining us this morning. You are already getting a lot of reaction to the plans we saw yesterday, big increase in defense spending and that's going to take a wrecking ball to programs that help the middle class like clean water, food safety, education and even Republican budget experts believe the cuts like this are going to be dead on arrival on capitol hill so is this all symbolism. No, the president saying what he would do when he ran. The budget is nothing more than the manifestation through expenditures of policy and what you see in this budget is exactly what the president ran on. He ran on increasing spending on the military, he ran on defending the border. He ran on enforcing the laws that are already on the books and ran on giving things like school choice more opportunity and that's what's reflected in the budget. As you know, sir, the president also said he was going to pay down the debt, start to balance the budget. This doesn't bring down deficits at all. You said have said many times that can't happen unless you take on medicare and take on social security and the president said he won't do that. As you know when you were here this is a budget blueprint, the first year of a new administration. The budget process is a little different and we're rolling it out a little earlier than we otherwise would in large part because of the delay the senate Democrats had in getting me confirmed and letting the public know earlier than ordinary and we're simply the top line discretionary spending. Won't be until may we reveal our first thoughts on tax policy, health care reform in terms of how that translates into the dollars and cents, infrastructure will be after that. So, this is simply -- Let me stop you. Can the president keep his promise both to move the budget towards balanced and pay down the debt and not touch medicare and social security. Again, those are bigger discussions for another day. Look at what he's done here, kept his promises without adding to this year's deficit. It would have been very easy for the prosecutor he is to come in and say let's spend more money and blow up the deficit. Here is a powerful message. What the president wants is to move spending from, say, overseas back in this country. That's why you'll see fairly significant reductions in his proposals regarding foreign aid. But he's doing all of this without adding to this year's deficit. I think that is a very powerful message from the president of the United States to congress. The president promising something special tonight on health care. But it looks like his plans to repeal and replace Obamacare are kind of stuck on capitol hill right now so is the president going to come forward with a specific plan of his own and will it meet his promise to cover everyone at lower costs? Tonight I don't want to give away what the president will say tonight. That's not my job. What you have seen already is work done by Tom price, the new head of health and human service, also, by the way, late in getting appointed. Starting to see the impacts of the obstruction with the cabinet. What you'll see is an introduction to some of the topics. I don't think you'll see specifics are to the next couple of weeks. The is president standing by his promise not to sign a bill that will cause people to lose coverage. The president has done nothing but keep his promises up to now. The budget is a manifestation of that. He promised this, this and this and the budget has it. He promised to reduce that, that and that and the budget delivers that. If the president has done anything in his first month in office he's proved he is keeping his promises. You would agree that until you get to the big ticket promises on tax cut, on balancing the budget, on health care, what you're talking about now is a small, small fraction of what it's going to take. Well, certainly the big issues of the day are the things that you just mentioned and it's going to take more than I've been on the job I think nine days. More than nine days to start to address those things and I do hope we get a chance to address them but haven't had a chance in the first couple of weeks and that's not the purpose of the budget. Mr. Mulvaney, thanks for your time. All right, George, we turn to our chief white house

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.