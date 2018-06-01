Transcript for NFL playoffs get underway this afternoon

Welcome back. The playoffs get under way this afternoon. Here to kick it off one of our favorite people, ESPN's Tony Reali. You don't have to say that every time I'm on the show. Okay, we don't like you. Do you want us to say that. Dan is going to love what you have to say. I know he's smirking being a Bost bostonian. I know there is trouble in paradise. The patriots, are they the favorite. They are the favorite but if we were Dan writing a book for fidgety skeptics in professional football the story in the last week about a relationship rift between Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, there is smoke there and the team released a statement from all three saying we don't have a problem. When you have to release a statement saying you don't have a problem you might have a problem. They are off that week and earned this bye and setting up for a scenario reports of our demise are greatly exaggerated. Do you understand. That's what it is. I do think if anybody can tune it out it's the patriots. This amp, what's on the docket. Tennessee, Kansas City, new Orleans. Kansas City, roller coaster of a season with Alex Smith. They're at home and good home field advantage. New Orleans and Carolina. Intriguing match-up. New Orleans has beaten the panthers twice this year by double bij dits. Now they play for a third time. Historically if you lost two games by a double digits that's not a great story and cam newton has to play better. Then tomorrow what do we have. First playoff game in los Angeles in a generation. They're excited about that. The Atlanta falcons went to the super bowl and have experience, the L.A. Rams have a 23-year-old quarterback, Jared Goff. I'm feeling very old right now. Get ready for this. Their head coach is 31. Sean Mcveigh, 31 years of age, nothing would surprise me with this. My favorite story line of the NFL playoffs, the Buffalo bills. How could it not be? The videos of the fans. Still watching videos of the team and fans celebrating. First playoff game in almost 20 years. They take on Jacksonville. Just look at this. That's realizing that another team lost which means your team is going to the playoffs. And they take on Jacksonville. Could be a wild, wild card game. Jacksonville hasn't been there a while. Look at how they're celebrating. Teal flavored Beal and teal flavored ice cream. Teal flavored beer. Yes, it is going to look teal and flavored teal so you go home with a colored tongue. Win or lose so it's good. All right, Tony Reali, there's a little Buffalo bills in all of us and can't help but pull for them. We do love you. I know you don't like to hear it. I feel loved. Catch the titan lacaden playing the chiefs at 4:20 here on ABC.

