Transcript for Nikki Haley speaks out on North Korea, Trump's UN address

thanks very much. Let's bring in Nikki Haley, ambassador Haley, thanks for joining us. You heard some of that reaction to the president's speech especially those words about North Korea. The people Jon quoted, the European foreign minister said we never talk about destroying countries. How do you respond to that? Well, I think what you saw yesterday from the president was he was being honest. I know that, you know, people and countries don't want to hear it but here is a man who continues to test ballistic missiles. He continues to test now hydrogen bombs. He continues to threaten our allies. He says he's going to destroy the United States to ashes and continue to send us gift packages to the United States. So if you want to talk about who's been giving the threats, it's certainly been the Kim regi regime. What we are saying we have exhausted every diplomatic means and we are going to din to do. While he's continuing to be irresponsible we'll be responsible and tried to do dialogue and sanctions and the international community actually very much appreciated the blunt honest approach that the president took on North Korea as well as on Iran. The president also said the denuclearization is theonly acceptable outcome for north Korea. Does that mean that the united States is going to destroy north Korea's nuclear weapons if Kim Jong-un doesn't give them up? What it means is he needs to stop. He needs to stop with the hydrogen bomb testing. He needs to stop with the threats. He needs to stop with the -- Does he need to give up the weapons. To the point we can have a regular conversation. Does he need to give up the weapons? Yes, he does not need to be a nuclear power. He has shown in every way why he would be an irresponsible nuclear power and no one in the international community wants to see that happen. Do you think it's appropriate to use a term like rocket man to talk about the leader of another country who has nuclear weapons. I'll tell you, George, it worked. I was talking to a president of an African country yesterday and he actually cited rocket man back to me. So I will tell you that, look, this is a way of like, you know, getting people to talk about him but every other international community now is referring to him as rocket man. And on the issue of Iran, the Iran nuclear agreement, is the president prepared to break that agreement even if our European allies say we shouldn't? I think the president is just looking at the situation and what he sees is while the one part of the nuclear deal is what everybody seems to talk about, the other side of U.S. Law says that Iran is actually in violation of ballistic missile testing, of armed sales to terrorists and of support of terrorists and so if you look at this, we have to call out the wrongs that we see. If we don't call them out we won't have another North Korea and so what he is saying is everybody has to stop tiptoeing around Iran who they're all worried is going to get out of the deal and acknowledge these harmful things they're doing across the globe and call them out for it. Ambassador Haley, thanks for your time this morning. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.