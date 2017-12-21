Transcript for Oprah Winfrey cooks in her own kitchen in new Weight Watchers ad

Well, we begin with a "Gma" "Pop news" exclusive. We have the first look at Oprah's brand-new weight watchers commercial shot in Oprah's own kitchen. They're making -- wait a minute, I have to say it like Oprah. They're making tacos! Check it out. Welcome to my taco fiesta. Who wants a taco? I want one. How do you feel about the freestyle program. I love it. You can have anything you want. It is real food. So much easier for y'all to eat now. Feels great. You are living dangerously. Here's to freestyle. Ladies, you know, tacos are serious. Tacos are for real. I always do a taco dance when I have tacos -- I saw all of them doing the taco dance. I do that too. You teach us all those moves. Oprah may have lost over 40 pounds on weight watchers but gained over $300 million since investing in the company in 2015. Yeah, nice investment and weight watchers has gained 600,000 subscribers since she bought a 10% stake in the company. They call that the Oprah effect like her boy clubs back in the day. One more look at Oprah behind the scenes. People still can't believe what I eat in a day so I thought I'd film it and show it. Starting with eggs and bread! I saw that rose in her fridge too. My eye wt straight to that. The rose is after the bread which, again, we're all singing about when we can afford to eat those calories. I like freestyle. It sounds a little San Diego use. Not with weight watchers. Huh-uh. She's looking svelte. She's look great. Congratulations are in order for Khloe Kardashian posting a photo to confirm her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland cavaliers are pregnant. I'm oversayed, scared, all in one but the best bundle of feelings I've felt in my life so we are excited and happy for the pair. Congratulations. Lots of bundles. Yeah. Lots of fun ahead, Khloe. Good stuff. Well, "Entertainment weekly" has announced its entertainers of the year and Jimmy Kimmel made the list thanking "Ew kw for the honor. Entertainment is what "Ew" knows best. It's like if "bon appetit" named me potato of the year. Thanks for making me the number one --S it number one, isn't it? -- Number one entertainer of the year. I love his reference to potatoes. Yeah, sure, you're the best potato. Congratulations. Other worthy ones include gal godot, Elisabeth moss and Steven king whose terrifying novel inspired "It." Something for everybody. Congratulations to all and that's "Pop news."

