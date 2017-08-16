Transcript for Police, hospitals brace for large crowds during eclipse

More now on that rare solar eclipse. It's now just five days away. We'll tell you how communities are preparing and authorities are issuing emergency warnings for the estimated 12 million people who are already in its path and the more than 7 million expected to travel to see it. ABC's Steve osunsami is in one of those prime viewing spots with a front row seat in blairsville, Georgia, with more. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. Next week they plan to have a big tailgate party at the arts center directly mind me and hoping they won't have all these clouds because the big show will be in the sky. The interest in this eclipse is so high, they're expecting larger crowds than they know how to handle. Hotels are full. Flights oversold and with millions of Americans pouring into those few American cities with the best possible view of the coming eclipse, local police, hospitals and emergcy medical services in those cities are on high alert. All hands on deck, enforcement strategies and, you know, patrol deployment strategies so, you know, we're kind of throwing everything at it. Reporter: The number of visitors they're expecting is so large in some cities they're preemptively declaring a state of disaster. A maneuver that allows them to call on the National Guard to help direct the masses of people. A police department in a certain area is overwhelmed and help us to set up control checkpoints, we're ready. Reporter: Blairsville, Georgia, two hours north of Atlanta where they'll see a rare total eclipse they're expecting up to 200% more people than live here. We're not going to run out of gas or groceries. We just need to enjoy this event. Reporter: The state of Oregon alone is expected to see a million visitors. Some hospitals are canceling elective surgeries and calling in extra help for the emergency rooms. In Portland they've already rented out 17,000 cars and SUVs at the international airport for the big event. 43 miles of auto from end to end. That's what they normally do over a whole week. The 7 million people who will be traveling to see the eclipse across 12 states will definitely be going into towns and different areas that are not accustomed to seeing this influx of people. Reporter: Justin case, the red cross has resources in place all along the eclipse zone and they have suggestions for how to stay safe in such large crowd. One thing is we really encourage folks to have in their cars an emergency go kit and that should include things like water, nonperishable food, a flashlight with batteries and an envelope full of cash. Reporter: I want to you take a look again at the clouds behind me. They're really hoping this doesn't happen. They're actually mountains back there. Authorities are warning people that they may need to find a landline to make an emergency call during the eclipse viewing because there will be so many people on their cell phones at one time. People make fun that still have the landline. People make so much fun of me that I have one and, see, that's a good reason to have one. The phone is unplugged and I'm sure, Steve, a lot hoping those clouds clear away. Thank you very much. You at home can see our full coverage of "The great American eclipse" on Monday and the great David Muir is anchoring our live special. What? Starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern. When do you sleep? It's an issue, yeah. But DVR if you can't get out there and just think I'll have robin on the landline. Coming up on "Gma,"

