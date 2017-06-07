Transcript for 'Project Runway' alums face-off in a design challenge live on 'GMA'

but we are going to have you stick around for our "Project runway" challenge and we have designers creating unique looks from things they found all around the studio for Amy, Lara and Mara. Amy has a look at the process. If can't wait to see. ??? Reporter: From newspapers to crushed candy to greeting cards, the aspiring designers on "Project runway" can turn trash into fashion treasures. We set up our own unconventional challenge and paired three former contestants, Fabio Costa, Kelly Dempsey and Ashley Nell Tipton with our "Gma" talent who shared inspiring ideas for outfits. My idea is elegant fun. Sounds good because I like classic but a little bit modern. Yes. Maybe like a dior silhouette with ltle touches. Please do. I would say my vision is kind of urban meets ladylike. I can see a very clean cut on you, very cinched into the waist. Yes. Very form-fitting. I'm all about looking great but also feeling great. Do you have a problem with anything sparklingy. I love sparkles. Reporter: They only had ten minutes to find their materials. Glitter. I have to find glitter anywhere. Fabio, can you give me a hand please. Oh, sure. Here you go. Look at this cute little clock. Anybody need this? Ki wear this during the segment? Wow. I'm taking it. No! I'm trying to pick up different textiles. Hello. No time to chat. Oh, my gosh. This is perfect. Now the race is on to make a masterpiece. And the designers putting on their final touches right now for a "Gma" "Project runway" challenge. We'll be right back. ??? ??? ??? "Gma" "Project runway" challenge. Okay. You guys all ready? First up we have Amy. She paired with designer Kelly Dempsey. Let's take a look. ??? It wasn't long ??? Wow! Wow. Wow. What did you use? I mean I can kind of see -- I found the shineiest things I could pick up and grab and, yeah, that's what I came up. Cds and glitter tape. It was amazing. Wow. I mean I have to say, I have to say you were always very good at making your own textures. You were never really like let's go to mood and pick whatever. You always did that and did it again today. I love it. It's kind of like '60s. Very '60s. I like sparkles. You are a human disco ball. Maybe you can make it a little shorter because you have awesome legs. Thank you. So you approve? I think it's so good. I was so impressed which saw it. Would you wear that out. I love it. Is it spiky. You have to walk a little carefully. It is amazing and took one day to do in one day? And made her little earrings too. Yes. Well done. Great start. Started out with thumb's up. Next Mara will be in a design by Ashley Nell Tipton. Wow! She said urban meets ladylike and that is what she got right there. Zac, what do you think. I think it's great. What is it made out of. It's made out of a dog bed which we got the fabric for and a net. Like a mini ham knock. Yes, exactly. I think this is great. You know, very summertime appropriate. Transparency overlay. You built good textures. Do you feel comfortable. I love it. It is comfortable. A couple of people backstage said I look like Beyonce in the "Holdup" video. So far and finally Lara with a look designed by Fabio Costa. ??? Perfect illusion ??? Wow. All right. Nina. Hi. Wow. Hi. Fabio, I love this. Tell me -- 24 looks like a real dress off the rack.

