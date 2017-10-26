Transcript for New questions emerge about California mom's alleged abduction

There are new developments in last year's mysterious disappearance of Sherri papini. She said she was held for weeks by two women, but new evidence raises questioning about that account and new sketches of possible suspects and a 911 call from the day she disappeared. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman on the case from the start and has the latest. I just got home from work and my wife wasn't there which is unusual. Reporter: For the first time we're hearing the 911 call Keith papini made nearly a year ago moments after discovering his wife van roished from their home sounding remarkably composed. He said he last heard from her. She sent me a text asking if I was coming home for lunch. I said, sorry, long day. Reporter: It was November 2nd and told the dispatcher his 34-year-old wife had not picked up their kids from day care. I saw her phone with her headphones because she started running again and it's got hair ripped out of it so I'm freaking out somebody like grabbed her. Reporter: But as the call goes on, Keith begins to unravel. Oh, my god. I understand you're freebing out a little bit. We want to make sure we get your kids. Reporter: 22 day, not a trace, then on Thanksgiving day 2016 Sherri was found alive on the side of a highway hands in restraint long blond hair cut short. Police say she was battered and bruised. Female needs medical ascension. She is heavily battered. It is going to be some sort of an assault. Reporter: In an interview last year, Keith told me his wife was almost unrecognizable. Keith, a couple of times, you said her face, her poor face. Yeah. What did you see? The bruises were just intense. The bumps from, you know, being hit and kicked and whatever else. In a statement to ABC news overnight, Sherri papini told us, we are hopeful the release of additional information by law enforcement will expedite the capture of Sherri's abductors but this morning, that new information released by the Shasta county sheriff's office seems to cast doubt on papini's story. Police revealing that in the days prior to her disappearance, Sherri had been in an online texting relationship with a man from Detroit. Planning to meet up with him. That man has since been cleared by police and these newly released sketches depict the two women papini claimed were her sole abductors. But unidentified male DNA was also found on her clothes. All right, thank you to Matt Gutman and for more now let's bring in ABC's news chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, Dan, it gets more confusing as we go. These details raise concerns. How does it affect the case? You've got to ask yourself why are the investigators releasing this information? Why are they telling the public that she was involved in some texting relationship before this happened. Why are they admitting that there was male DNA found when she said there were only two women. That doesn't mean that they don't believe that she was abducted. It doesn't mean that they don't believe her story. But it does mean that they think there may be more to the story. And the more details they can get out potentially the better the tips that they can get so I think it's really important to read between the lines here in terms of what they're saying to say to yourself, huh. We've got the information, but we think there's more here. Are they trying to put pressure on her? I don't know if it's pressure on her or just getting more information out there. But it's clear they don't think that they have the entire story from her. They're cooperating, though? Sherri, in particular cooperating. Keith totally been cleared so that's what makes it such a mystery. Branding on the shoulder. How could -- someone wouldn't do it to themself, et cetera. So so many mysteries here.

