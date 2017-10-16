Transcript for Republican-led Congress faces legislative battles

We move to the latest from Washington where congress faces a tight schedule and packed agenda. The president golfing over the weekend with Lindsey graham. Then again with senator Rand Paul talking taxes, the budget and health care and this afternoon a high-stakes lunch with Mitch Mcconnell. He's been the target of both the president and his former strategist St. Barts but they are coming together to get that tax bill done before the end of the year. Mary Bruce, Mcconnell and the president never going to be golfing buddies. They have to work together if they want to score. Tensions likely high as they sit down for lunch at the white house but so are the stakes. First up this week the senate has to pass a budget to pave the way for that top priority of tax reform. The president is promising sweeping changes that will bring relief to the middle class, but his plan also rewards the wealthy and corgis. There still is no agreement from Republicans on the details of this plan but what they do agree on, tax reform is do or die for them politically. Mary, it has not been a productive year for congress so far, but the to do list is piling up. Reporter: George, the to do list is daunting and the clock is now ticking. Just look at what's on the docket as they head towards the end of this year. In addition to tax reform, they also need to tackle protections for d.r.e.a.m.ers. The president wants congress to strengthen the Iran deal and now health reform is also back on the front burner. All of this as they need to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling. We have some big battles coming our way. Could be big showdowns as well.

