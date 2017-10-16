Transcript for Freed hostages settle in Canada after release from Taliban captivity

Thanks very much. Now to the American mother and her family finally free after five years in captivity in Afghanistan. Our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here with the latest on how they are adjusting to life now. Good morning, Brian. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The three children with their American mother Caitlin Coleman and Canadian father Joshua Boyle arrived at their grandparents' house in Toronto 48 hours after being released from Taliban captivity. Where they and their parents had been abused and threatened with death. For the first time the children who are America's little hostages all born in captivity are finding safety and security and lots of toys as they adjust to a life of freedom. A newly born daughter being held by her grandmother. The eldest son was seen gardening outside with his father who harshly criticized his captors. Questions continue about why he took his pregnant wife to Afghanistan if the first place, something his wife's father has called unconscionable. Boyle refused to fly on a U.S. Military airport and would not let his family go through the well-respected hostage reorientation program run by the U.S. Military. Boyle's parents say he is philosophically opposed to the U.S., robin. All right. It is nice to see those kids

