Now Playing: Ricki Lake to Launch Brand-New Daytime Talk Show

Now Playing: 'DWTS' Queen Ricki Lake on Her New Show

Now Playing: Patrick Stewart dishes on 'Logan' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Trish McEvoy shares her top makeup tips live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Ricki Lake opens up on her ex-husband's battle with bipolar disorder

Now Playing: Joe Biden's son in relationship with widow of his late-brother

Now Playing: Accountants connected to Oscars mix-up will not work show again

Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey reconsidering a run for president

Now Playing: 2Cellos dish on the one song they can't cover with cellos

Now Playing: 'Logan' star on everything to know about the film's villains

Now Playing: Rihanna accepts Harvard's humanitarian award with heartfelt speech

Now Playing: The new 'Dancing' cast plays a wedding dance game live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd announces Bachelor Nick Viall as season 24 partner

Now Playing: 'Dancing' celebrity cast and pro partners talk new season

Now Playing: Boyd Holbrook dishes on 'Logan'

Now Playing: The 'Dancing With the Stars' season 24 cast revealed live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: New clues about what really happened during the Oscars mix-up

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tim McGraw dishes on his tour with wife Faith Hill

Now Playing: Bachelor Forecast: Corinne goes home, Raven says the L-word