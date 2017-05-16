Sara Bareilles, cast of 'Waitress' give surprise performance on 'GMA'

More
The "Brave" singer-songwriter, who is starring in the Broadway musical "Waitress," took over the Times Square studio as part of Pop-Up Week on "GMA."
3:31 | 05/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sara Bareilles, cast of 'Waitress' give surprise performance on 'GMA'
Now it's time for two days big pop up to pride it's still huge. Our producer hadn't been told us where idiots really like out if you we don't like he held several relatives they had on it why include. Yeah. Big. Okay. OK. I want. Good morning. Yeah. Edwards okay. Are you okay. Trade guys plus a national show of the tour he's gonna kick off in Cleveland this fall. We're more surprised all of you everyone gets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47430457,"title":"Sara Bareilles, cast of 'Waitress' give surprise performance on 'GMA'","duration":"3:31","description":"The \"Brave\" singer-songwriter, who is starring in the Broadway musical \"Waitress,\" took over the Times Square studio as part of Pop-Up Week on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/video/sara-bareilles-cast-waitress-give-surprise-performance-gma-47430457","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.