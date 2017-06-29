Shonda Rhimes opens up about how her weight loss brought on unwanted attention

More
The actress penned an essay discussing how losing nearly 150 pounds caused people around her to treat her differently.
4:15 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shonda Rhimes opens up about how her weight loss brought on unwanted attention

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48341432,"title":"Shonda Rhimes opens up about how her weight loss brought on unwanted attention","duration":"4:15","description":"The actress penned an essay discussing how losing nearly 150 pounds caused people around her to treat her differently. ","url":"/GMA/video/shonda-rhimes-opens-weight-loss-brought-unwanted-attention-48341432","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.