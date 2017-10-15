Transcript for Steve Bannon rallies Trump base at Values Voter Summit

Victor, thank you so much. So much suffering. An ominous warning to Republicans from Steve Bannon. He says conservative voters are coming for them. David Wright is at the white house for us this morning. David, good norng to you. Reporter: Good morning, Paula and Dan. Steve Bannon was speaking to the values voters summit. His speech well received. It offered up sights into the mentality of trump loyalists. An angry crowd who see themselves at war with the GOP establishment. This is not my war. This is our war. Reporter: Trump's former chief strategist insists the president is winning that war. Every day is like Christmas day now. I can't wait to get up. It's going to be a new package. This is the trump program. This is what we always wanted. Reporter: As Steve Bannon cease it, trump's first year has been a trial of fire. You have the bay of pigs in Venezuela. You have the Cuban missile crisis in Korea. You have Vietnam in Afghanistan. That's not his doing. Reporter: Bannon says Republicans and Democrats share the blame. He cited Bob corker's sharp words to "The New York Times" last week. We could be headed toward World War III with the comments he's making. Reporter: Comments that no GOP senator has condemned. Corker said he gave up the game. He said, hey, there's only one or two senators up here that have any respect or admiration for president trump. The rest of mall talk like I do. Behind closed doors. Right now, it's a season of war against a GOP establishment. Reporter: Yet, even as Bannon was blasting the Republican establishment, president trump was teeing off with one of its key members. Senator Lindsey graham. This was, by our account, the 72nd day of his administration that the president visited a golf course. Usually one of his own. 72 days. Though his aides are cage ji about whether he does golf on these outings. Yesterday, he did. Now, president trump, as of today, has been in office 268 days. If you do the math, that's 1 out of every 4 days visiting a golf course. And we know how long a round of golf can take, as well. He had tough words for Obama and his golfing habit. We want two bring in George Stephanopoulos. First and foremost, Steve Bannon. Saying he's declaring war on the Republican establishment the saying this is not my war, it's our war. He's promoting primary challengers that could unseat the establishment. How much impact will he have? We saw his candidate in Alabama defeated the president's candidate in that primary. Who was the incumbent senator a member of the Republican establishment. He called out several Republicans by name yesterday. Saying they'll be vulnerable as well. It could unseat them. Could bring in even more hard-core conservatives into the Republican party. Think the big question is, what impact will it have on the president's agenda. Will it, in fact, do anything to advance the president's agenda. We haven't seen evidence of that yet. Let's talk about what the president has been doing in terms of rolling back Abo ma air. You have Nancy Pelosi on the show this morning. Do you think what trump's been doing makes her more or less likely to cut a deal? Much less. The president did two executive orders. One loosened the regulations on insurance plans. Things about pre-existing conditions and essential benefits. More important, cutting the subsidies to insurance companieses that help poor people pay for the insurance. Democrats are not going along with anything that repeals Obamacare. The president is making progress on his agenda of repealing and replacing. Not with congress, but step by step, on his own. He seems to be forcing the issue. You have the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley on, as well. What's happening next on the Iran deal? Trump puppeted it to congress. He's desert fif ied it but us haz not pulled out. Right now, congress doesn't appear to be ready to do that. Some in congress welcome what the president did. The allies saying they'll stick by the agreement. A lot will depend on how Iran responds. What congress to does. The other big question, how is North Korea going to the take all of this. If the president seems willing to undo the nuclear deal with Iran, does it give us any hope for negotiations of any kind with thort Korea. Incredibly complex world out there. George will talk to Nikki Haley, and also to democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, and Republican senator Susan Collins. All on "This week." Thank you, George. George has power women on the show today. Love to see that. Let's check in with Ron

