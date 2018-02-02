-
Now Playing: 'Black Panther' stars dazzle at premiere
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Black Panther' trailer
-
Now Playing: Potter creates art out of wildfire's ashes
-
Now Playing: Hawaii employee who sent false missile alert: 'I was 100 percent sure it was real'
-
Now Playing: Students erupt into dancing after finding out they're going to see 'Black Panther'
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old to play with the Cincinnati Pops
-
Now Playing: Women throw chairs at attacker in shocking nail-salon assault caught on video
-
Now Playing: Victim's father lunges at Larry Nassar in court
-
Now Playing: Amber Tamblyn talks Time's Up movement
-
Now Playing: Inmates to get free tablet computers in this state
-
Now Playing: Victims' father lunges at Larry Nassar in court
-
Now Playing: Victim's dad charges at ex-gymnastics doctor in court
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl prepares for freezing cold temperatures
-
Now Playing: Moms of guilty teens in 'Slender Man' case speak out
-
Now Playing: Groundhog Day 2018 comes with rodent's forecast
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old in custody after 'accidental' shooting: Police
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl 2018 could be coldest ever
-
Now Playing: Woman acquitted of murder in crash that killed twin sister
-
Now Playing: Florida couple fights City Hall over 'Starry Night' paint job
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama tells Ellen how former president got short straw in their new home