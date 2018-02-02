Students erupt into dancing after finding out they're going to see 'Black Panther'

More
Students at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta found out they were going to see "Black Panther," out Feb. 16. When they did, a video shows the students erupt into dancing to an instrumental from the "Black Panther" soundtrack.
0:41 | 02/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Students erupt into dancing after finding out they're going to see 'Black Panther'
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52807781,"title":"Students erupt into dancing after finding out they're going to see 'Black Panther'","duration":"0:41","description":"Students at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta found out they were going to see \"Black Panther,\" out Feb. 16. When they did, a video shows the students erupt into dancing to an instrumental from the \"Black Panther\" soundtrack.","url":"/GMA/video/students-erupt-dancing-finding-black-panther-52807781","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.